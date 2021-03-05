Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Maximus (MMS), Fiesta (FRGI) and Cable ONE (CABO)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Maximus (MMS), Fiesta (FRGI) and Cable ONE (CABO).

Maximus (MMS)

In a report released today, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Maximus, with a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $81.94, close to its 52-week high of $84.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 72.5% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Caci International, and Roper Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Maximus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.50.

Fiesta (FRGI)

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro reiterated a Buy rating on Fiesta today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.79, close to its 52-week high of $17.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 55.0% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

Fiesta has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50.

Cable ONE (CABO)

In a report released yesterday, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Cable ONE. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1770.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 52.8% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Lumen Technologies, and Wideopenwest.

Cable ONE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2671.00.

