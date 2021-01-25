Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Marcus (MCS) and Carnival (CCL)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Marcus (MCS) and Carnival (CCL).

Marcus (MCS)

In a report issued on December 4, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on Marcus, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 57.1% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Dolby Laboratories, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marcus with a $17.00 average price target.

Carnival (CCL)

In a report issued on January 15, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Carnival. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 46.4% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carnival is a Hold with an average price target of $20.60, a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

