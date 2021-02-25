Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Magnite (MGNI) and Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Magnite (MGNI) and Booking Holdings (BKNG).

Magnite (MGNI)

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to Magnite today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.94, close to its 52-week high of $64.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.6% and a 67.8% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Magnite has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained a Hold rating on Booking Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2443.50, close to its 52-week high of $2450.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 54.7% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rush Street Interactive, DraftKings, and EverQuote.

Booking Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2296.93, representing a -2.0% downside. In a report issued on February 10, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.