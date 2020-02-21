Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Loblaw Companies (OtherLBLCF), Cargojet (OtherCGJTF) and Ritchie Bros (RBA)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Loblaw Companies (LBLCF), Cargojet (CGJTF) and Ritchie Bros (RBA).

Loblaw Companies (LBLCF)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Petrie from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Loblaw Companies, with a price target of C$82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrie is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 64.4% success rate. Petrie covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canada Goose Holdings, and Gildan Activewear.

Loblaw Companies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.91.

Cargojet (CGJTF)

CIBC analyst Kevin Chiang maintained a Buy rating on Cargojet yesterday and set a price target of C$130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.25, close to its 52-week high of $91.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 64.1% success rate. Chiang covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cargojet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $104.37.

Ritchie Bros (RBA)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Fromson from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Ritchie Bros, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.64, close to its 52-week high of $45.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Fromson is ranked #3193 out of 5994 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ritchie Bros is a Hold with an average price target of $44.00.

