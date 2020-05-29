Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Kansas City Southern (KSU), Tripcom (TCOM) and EQT Midstream (EQM)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Kansas City Southern (KSU), Tripcom (TCOM) and EQT Midstream (EQM).

Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Hold rating on Kansas City Southern yesterday and set a price target of $142.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $152.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 58.3% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

Kansas City Southern has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $151.47.

Tripcom (TCOM)

Barclays analyst Gregory Zhao maintained a Buy rating on Tripcom yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 54.7% success rate. Zhao covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Holdings, GSX Techedu, and NetEase.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tripcom with a $30.70 average price target, which is a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Nomura also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $30.00 price target.

EQT Midstream (EQM)

Barclays analyst Christopher Tillett maintained a Hold rating on EQT Midstream yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 52.8% success rate. Tillett covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Noble Midstream Partners, Altus Midstream Company, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

EQT Midstream has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.25, which is a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

