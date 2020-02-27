Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Kansas City Southern (KSU) and SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Kansas City Southern (KSU) and SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE).

Kansas City Southern (KSU)

In a report released today, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on Kansas City Southern, with a price target of $181.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $160.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 65.5% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kansas City Southern is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $174.38.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

Berenberg Bank analyst Alex Maroccia maintained a Hold rating on SiteOne Landscape Supply today and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.83.

Maroccia has an average return of 19.9% when recommending SiteOne Landscape Supply.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is ranked #1280 out of 5940 analysts.

SiteOne Landscape Supply has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.00, representing a -2.8% downside. In a report issued on February 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.