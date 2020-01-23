Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Kansas City Southern (KSU) and Lowe’s (LOW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Kansas City Southern (KSU) and Lowe’s (LOW).

Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained a Hold rating on Kansas City Southern today and set a price target of $142.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $165.59, close to its 52-week high of $168.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 53.1% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Old Dominion Freight, Werner Enterprises, and Schneider National.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kansas City Southern with a $177.08 average price target, a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Deutsche Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $164.00 price target.

Lowe’s (LOW)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Lowe’s, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $122.17, close to its 52-week high of $123.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 50.7% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lowe’s with a $136.46 average price target.

