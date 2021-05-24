Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: IMAX (IMAX) and US Ecology (ECOL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on IMAX (IMAX) and US Ecology (ECOL).

IMAX (IMAX)

Colliers Securities analyst Steve Frankel reiterated a Buy rating on IMAX today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 49.3% success rate. Frankel covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, Bluerock Residential Growth, and New Senior Investment Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IMAX is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.29.

US Ecology (ECOL)

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on US Ecology. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 80.1% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for US Ecology with a $48.67 average price target.

