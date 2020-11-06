Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Gray Television (GTN), Kelly Services (KELYA) and ViacomCBS (VIAC)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Gray Television (GTN), Kelly Services (KELYA) and ViacomCBS (VIAC).

Gray Television (GTN)

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Gray Television, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.2% and a 34.4% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Tribune Publishing Co, and Salem Communications.

Gray Television has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50, which is a 66.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Kelly Services (KELYA)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Hold rating on Kelly Services today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 43.7% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, DLH Holdings, and Fat Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kelly Services with a $20.00 average price target.

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Hold rating on ViacomCBS today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.29.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 56.9% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Penn National Gaming, and Peloton Interactive.

ViacomCBS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.27, which is a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

