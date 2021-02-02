Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) and CuriosityStream (CURI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) and CuriosityStream (CURI).

Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Grand Canyon Education today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $87.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 51.2% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Grand Canyon Education with a $110.00 average price target.

CuriosityStream (CURI)

In a report released today, Zachary Silver from B.Riley Financial maintained a Hold rating on CuriosityStream, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Entercom Communications, Nexstar Media Group, and Cumulus Media.

CuriosityStream has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.67.

