Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: GP Strategies (GPX) and WW International (WW)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on GP Strategies (GPX) and WW International (WW).

GP Strategies (GPX)

In a report released yesterday, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on GP Strategies, with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 44.5% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

GP Strategies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.17.

WW International (WW)

B.Riley FBR analyst Kara Anderson assigned a Buy rating to WW International yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 49.6% success rate. Anderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Transact Technologies, DHI Group, and PFSweb.

WW International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.13, representing a 18.9% upside. In a report issued on June 12, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

