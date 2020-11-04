Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Gartner (IT) and Fox (FOXA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Gartner (IT) and Fox (FOXA).

Gartner (IT)

In a report released today, Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Gartner, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $141.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 42.0% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, ARAMARK Holdings, and Bright Horizons.

Gartner has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $144.00, representing a 1.7% upside. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fox (FOXA)

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Buy rating on Fox today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 58.2% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Interpublic Group of Companies, and Live Nation Entertainment.

Fox has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.29, implying an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on FOXA: