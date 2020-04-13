Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Expedia (EXPE), Advance Auto Parts (AAP) and Starbucks (SBUX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Expedia (EXPE), Advance Auto Parts (AAP) and Starbucks (SBUX).

Expedia (EXPE)

In a report released today, Naved Khan from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Expedia, with a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 55.9% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, TrueCar, and GoDaddy.

Expedia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.21, which is an 86.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

RBC Capital analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating on Advance Auto Parts today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $106.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 65.1% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Genuine Parts Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advance Auto Parts with a $126.10 average price target, a 20.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $133.00 price target.

Starbucks (SBUX)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Hold rating on Starbucks today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Del Taco Restaurants, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Starbucks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $78.50, implying a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold.

