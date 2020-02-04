Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) and Forrester Research (FORR)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) and Forrester Research (FORR).

Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Echo Global Logistics today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 58.3% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Cra International, and Icf International.

Echo Global Logistics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.67, which is a 41.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Forrester Research (FORR)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Hold rating on Forrester Research today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 57.4% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sykes Enterprises, Perficient, and Virtusa.

The the analyst consensus on Forrester Research is currently a Hold rating.

