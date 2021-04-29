Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Ebay (EBAY), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) and Boxlight (BOXL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Ebay (EBAY), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) and Boxlight (BOXL).

Ebay (EBAY)

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained a Hold rating on Ebay yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.32, close to its 52-week high of $65.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 74.3% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ebay with a $70.47 average price target, representing a 13.5% upside. In a report released today, Susquehanna also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $66.00 price target.

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Cheesecake Factory. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.02, close to its 52-week high of $63.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 55.2% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cheesecake Factory with a $56.42 average price target, a -3.6% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Boxlight (BOXL)

In a report released yesterday, Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Boxlight, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 117.2% and a 77.1% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, BIO-key International, and Avid Technology.

Boxlight has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.75.

