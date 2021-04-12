Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) and ViacomCBS (VIAC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) and ViacomCBS (VIAC).

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained a Buy rating on Domino’s Pizza today and set a price target of $425.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $387.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 65.4% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Domino’s Pizza has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $410.56, representing a 5.0% upside. In a report issued on March 30, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $435.00 price target.

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

In a report released today, Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on ViacomCBS, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 62.9% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Interpublic Group of Companies, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for ViacomCBS with a $60.85 average price target, a 44.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $70.00 price target.

