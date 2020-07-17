Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) and Gaslog (GLOG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) and Gaslog (GLOG).

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

In a report released today, John Glass from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Domino’s Pizza, with a price target of $422.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $397.90, close to its 52-week high of $417.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 60.7% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Domino’s Pizza with a $420.91 average price target, representing a 2.7% upside. In a report issued on July 10, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $425.00 price target.

Gaslog (GLOG)

In a report released today, Christian Wetherbee from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Gaslog, with a price target of $3.30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.08, close to its 52-week low of $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Wetherbee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 66.1% success rate. Wetherbee covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Navios Maritime Acquisition, Knight Transportation, and Kansas City Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gaslog with a $4.90 average price target.

