Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: DHT Holdings (DHT), Brinker International (EAT) and Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on DHT Holdings (DHT), Brinker International (EAT) and Applied DNA Sciences (APDN).

DHT Holdings (DHT)

Kepler Capital analyst Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on DHT Holdings on August 11 and set a price target of $7.70. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.05.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DHT Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.31.

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Applied DNA Sciences on August 3 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.09.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 49.9% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied DNA Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.50, which is a 142.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

