Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Darden (DRI) and IBEX (IBEX)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Darden (DRI) and IBEX (IBEX).

Darden (DRI)

In a report released today, Andrew Charles from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Darden, with a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $109.80, close to its 52-week high of $125.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Charles is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 70.4% success rate. Charles covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Jack In The Box, and Domino’s Pizza.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Darden with a $110.12 average price target, a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 11, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

IBEX (IBEX)

In a report released today, Ashwin Shirvaikar from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on IBEX, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.87, close to its 52-week high of $19.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Shirvaikar is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 76.6% success rate. Shirvaikar covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Paypal Holdings, and Epam Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IBEX is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.00, a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 17, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

