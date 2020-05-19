Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Core Laboratories (CLB) and Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Core Laboratories (CLB) and Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP).

Core Laboratories (CLB)

In a report released today, Connor Lynagh from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Core Laboratories, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynagh has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -19.9% and a 38.0% success rate. Lynagh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, and Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Core Laboratories is a Hold with an average price target of $13.19.

Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP)

In a report released today, Praneeth Satish from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Oasis Midstream Partners, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Satish is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 54.8% success rate. Satish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as CNX Midstream Partners, Magellan Midstream, and Rattler Midstream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oasis Midstream Partners is a Hold with an average price target of $9.20.

