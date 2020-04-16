Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Copart (CPRT), Diana Shipping (DSX) and Equifax (EFX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Copart (CPRT), Diana Shipping (DSX) and Equifax (EFX).

Copart (CPRT)

Stephens analyst Daniel Imbro maintained a Hold rating on Copart today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $68.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Imbro is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -18.8% and a 17.4% success rate. Imbro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Genuine Parts Company, Tractor Supply, and O’Reilly Auto.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Copart is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $91.20, implying a 30.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Barrington also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Diana Shipping (DSX)

In a report issued on April 11, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities maintained a Buy rating on Diana Shipping, with a price target of $2.70. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.5% and a 37.3% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Star Bulk Carriers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diana Shipping is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.10.

Equifax (EFX)

In a report released today, Andrew Jeffrey from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Equifax, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $121.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Jeffrey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 66.1% success rate. Jeffrey covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Alliance Data Systems, and Euronet Worldwide.

Equifax has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $146.14.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.