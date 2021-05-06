Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Clean Harbors (CLH), Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Clean Harbors (CLH), Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT).

Clean Harbors (CLH)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Clean Harbors, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $93.78, close to its 52-week high of $96.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 65.2% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Clean Harbors with a $98.75 average price target, a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $95.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

In a report released yesterday, Jake Fuller from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Booking Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2337.92, close to its 52-week high of $2516.00.

Fuller has an average return of 16.2% when recommending Booking Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is ranked #529 out of 7493 analysts.

Booking Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2566.14, which is a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2400.00 price target.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

In a report released today, Mark Massaro from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Adaptive Biotechnologies, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.46, close to its 52-week low of $31.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Massaro is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 63.9% success rate. Massaro covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Talis Biomedical, Exact Sciences, and NeoGenomics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adaptive Biotechnologies with a $61.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ADPT: