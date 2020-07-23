Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Chipotle (CMG), Dover (DOV) and Chegg (CHGG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Chipotle (CMG), Dover (DOV) and Chegg (CHGG).

Chipotle (CMG)

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained a Hold rating on Chipotle today and set a price target of $751.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1185.27, close to its 52-week high of $1187.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 64.0% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chipotle with a $1192.24 average price target, which is a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1200.00 price target.

Dover (DOV)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Buy rating on Dover today and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $105.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 52.0% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dover is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $113.00, implying a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $123.00 price target.

Chegg (CHGG)

In a report released today, Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Chegg, with a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $76.00, close to its 52-week high of $77.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Baer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 61.6% and a 85.7% success rate. Baer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Pluralsight, Microsoft, and Sabre.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chegg with a $68.83 average price target, a -10.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

