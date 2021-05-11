Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Chipotle (CMG) and Six Flags (SIX)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Chipotle (CMG) and Six Flags (SIX).

Chipotle (CMG)

In a report released today, Andy Barish from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Chipotle, with a price target of $1485.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1391.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Barish is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 59.5% success rate. Barish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Brinker International, Bloomin’ Brands, and El Pollo LoCo.

Chipotle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1656.52, which is a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stephens also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1600.00 price target.

Six Flags (SIX)

In a report released yesterday, David Katz from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Six Flags, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 54.4% success rate. Katz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, International Game Technology, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Six Flags with a $52.00 average price target, which is a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Macquarie also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

