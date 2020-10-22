Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Chipotle (CMG) and Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Chipotle (CMG) and Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG).

Chipotle (CMG)

In a report released today, Andrew Charles from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Chipotle, with a price target of $1550.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1366.66, close to its 52-week high of $1384.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Charles is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 70.4% success rate. Charles covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Jack In The Box, and Domino’s Pizza.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chipotle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1389.00, implying a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1460.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Hold rating on Interpublic Group of Companies today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 58.9% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Interpublic Group of Companies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.