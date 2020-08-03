Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Charter Communications (CHTR), Thomson Reuters (TRI) and Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Charter Communications (CHTR), Thomson Reuters (TRI) and Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP).

Charter Communications (CHTR)

RBC Capital analyst Kutgun Maral maintained a Hold rating on Charter Communications today and set a price target of $570.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $580.00, close to its 52-week high of $594.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Sirius XM Holdings, Warner Music Group, and AMC Networks.

Charter Communications has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $624.46, a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TRI)

In a report released today, Drew Mcreynolds from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Thomson Reuters, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $69.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 54.4% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, Quebecor, and Telus.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Thomson Reuters with a $78.44 average price target.

Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintained a Buy rating on Phillips 66 Partners today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 60.4% success rate. Scotto covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phillips 66 Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.80, a 39.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $36.00 price target.

