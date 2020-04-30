Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: CH Robinson (CHRW), Strategic Education (STRA) and Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CH Robinson (CHRW), Strategic Education (STRA) and Norfolk Southern (NSC).

CH Robinson (CHRW)

Credit Suisse analyst Allison Landry maintained a Sell rating on CH Robinson yesterday and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $71.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 62.0% success rate. Landry covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Knight Transportation, and Kansas City Southern.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CH Robinson is a Hold with an average price target of $71.20.

Strategic Education (STRA)

BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Buy rating on Strategic Education today and set a price target of $188.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $158.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 69.1% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Grand Canyon Education, Republic Services, and Waste Management.

Strategic Education has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $186.50, implying a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

In a report released today, Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Norfolk Southern, with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $171.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Chamoun is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 78.3% success rate. Chamoun covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, TFI International, and Canadian Railway.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Norfolk Southern is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $175.73.

