Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Casella Waste (CWST), ViacomCBS (VIAC) and Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Casella Waste (CWST), ViacomCBS (VIAC) and Cheesecake Factory (CAKE).

Casella Waste (CWST)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Michael Hoffman maintained a Buy rating on Casella Waste today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Hoffman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 54.6% success rate. Hoffman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Republic Services.

Casella Waste has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.40, implying a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

In a report released today, Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on ViacomCBS, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 56.6% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Interpublic Group of Companies, and Live Nation Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ViacomCBS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.69, a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained a Sell rating on Cheesecake Factory today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 59.2% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Red Robin Gourmet.

Cheesecake Factory has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.50, implying a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Barclays also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

