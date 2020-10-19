Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Carriage Services (CSV), Starbucks (SBUX) and Adt (ADT)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Carriage Services (CSV), Starbucks (SBUX) and Adt (ADT).

Carriage Services (CSV)

Carriage Services received a Buy rating and a $30.00 price target from Barrington analyst Alexander Paris today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 38.8% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carriage Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

Starbucks (SBUX)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Hold rating on Starbucks today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $88.52, close to its 52-week high of $94.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 57.3% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Dine Brands Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Starbucks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.76, representing a -0.7% downside. In a report issued on October 14, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

Adt (ADT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained a Hold rating on Adt today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 43.5% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, ARAMARK Holdings, and Bright Horizons.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adt is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.50.

