Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Cardtronics (CATM), Cra International (CRAI) and Marcus (MCS)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cardtronics (CATM), Cra International (CRAI) and Marcus (MCS).

Cardtronics (CATM)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Cardtronics today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.45, close to its 52-week low of $15.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 50.2% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Cardtronics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00.

Cra International (CRAI)

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Cra International, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 49.1% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Heidrick & Struggles.

Cra International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.00.

Marcus (MCS)

Barrington analyst James Goss downgraded Marcus to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.33, close to its 52-week low of $6.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.6% and a 38.2% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marcus with a $21.00 average price target.

