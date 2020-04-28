Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Canadian Railway (CNI), Civeo (CVEO) and Avnet (AVT)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Canadian Railway (CNI), Civeo (CVEO) and Avnet (AVT).

Canadian Railway (CNI)

Deutsche Bank analyst Amit Mehrotra maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Railway today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Mehrotra is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 41.9% success rate. Mehrotra covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and Werner Enterprises.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Railway with a $86.17 average price target, representing a 8.0% upside. In a report issued on April 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Civeo (CVEO)

In a report released today, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Civeo, with a price target of $0.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.43, close to its 52-week low of $0.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -19.8% and a 26.9% success rate. Hallead covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Civeo.

Avnet (AVT)

In a report released today, Adam Tindle from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Avnet, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.6% and a 30.9% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Netgear, and Plexus.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avnet is a Hold with an average price target of $33.17.

