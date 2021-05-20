Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: CAE (CAE), Republic Services (RSG) and Aytu BioScience (AYTU)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CAE (CAE), Republic Services (RSG) and Aytu BioScience (AYTU).

CAE (CAE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor assigned a Hold rating to CAE yesterday and set a price target of C$38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.53, close to its 52-week high of $31.94.

Taylor has an average return of 31.5% when recommending CAE.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #208 out of 7517 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CAE with a $34.65 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Republic Services (RSG)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye maintained a Buy rating on Republic Services today and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $108.19, close to its 52-week high of $113.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 66.9% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Republic Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $115.00, implying a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $127.00 price target.

Aytu BioScience (AYTU)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aytu BioScience, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.53, close to its 52-week low of $5.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 39.6% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aytu BioScience is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AYTU: