Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Cactus (WHD), SNC-Lavalin Group (OtherSNCAF) and Air Canada (OtherACDVF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Cactus (WHD), SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF) and Air Canada (ACDVF).

Cactus (WHD)

In a report released yesterday, David Anderson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Cactus, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.4% and a 34.9% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Frank’s International, and Baker Hughes Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cactus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.50.

SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk maintained a Buy rating on SNC-Lavalin Group yesterday and set a price target of C$38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 51.2% success rate. Lynk covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as North American Construction Group, Hardwoods Distribution, and Badger Daylighting.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SNC-Lavalin Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.39, implying a 50.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Desjardins also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$37.00 price target.

Air Canada (ACDVF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor maintained a Buy rating on Air Canada yesterday and set a price target of C$23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.49, close to its 52-week low of $6.49.

Taylor has an average return of 39.3% when recommending Air Canada.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #942 out of 6850 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Air Canada is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.85, which is a 59.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$23.00 price target.

