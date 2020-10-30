Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR), Comcast (CMCSA) and Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR), Comcast (CMCSA) and Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH).

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Broadridge Financial Solutions, with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $137.60, close to its 52-week high of $146.04.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 70.3% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Broadridge Financial Solutions is a Hold with an average price target of $143.00.

Comcast (CMCSA)

In a report released today, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Comcast. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 57.6% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Cogent Comms, and GDS Holdings.

Comcast has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.58, a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH)

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro maintained a Buy rating on Ruth’s Hospitality today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 47.1% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

Ruth’s Hospitality has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.83.

