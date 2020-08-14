Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Brinker International (EAT), Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) and FTS International (FTSI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Brinker International (EAT), Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) and FTS International (FTSI).

Brinker International (EAT)

In a report issued on August 12, Jeff Bernstein from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Brinker International, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 68.3% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Performance Food Group, and Dine Brands Global.

Brinker International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00, which is a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

In a report issued on August 12, Saket Kalia from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Tufin Software Technologies, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 61.3% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Tufin Software Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50, representing a 13.8% upside. In a report issued on August 12, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

FTS International (FTSI)

Barclays analyst David Anderson maintained a Sell rating on FTS International on August 12 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.33, close to its 52-week low of $3.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.4% and a 35.5% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Oceaneering International, Baker Hughes Company, and Helmerich & Payne.

FTS International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

