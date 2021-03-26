Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Brinker International (EAT) and Blink Charging Co (BLNK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Brinker International (EAT) and Blink Charging Co (BLNK).

Brinker International (EAT)

In a report released today, John Glass from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Brinker International, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $72.81, close to its 52-week high of $78.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 63.6% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and Red Robin Gourmet.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brinker International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.33, implying a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Blink Charging Co (BLNK)

In a report released today, Craig Irwin from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Blink Charging Co, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Irwin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 52.4% success rate. Irwin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Orion Energy Systems, Workhorse Group, and Lsi Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Blink Charging Co with a $48.00 average price target.

