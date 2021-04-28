Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Boyd Gaming (BYD), Denny’s (DENN) and Waste Management (WM)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Boyd Gaming (BYD), Denny’s (DENN) and Waste Management (WM).

Boyd Gaming (BYD)

In a report released today, Thomas Allen from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Boyd Gaming, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.85, close to its 52-week high of $69.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 65.7% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Marriott International, Caesars Entertainment, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Boyd Gaming has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.50, which is a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Denny’s (DENN)

In a report released today, Jon Tower from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Denny’s, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.53, close to its 52-week high of $20.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Tower is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 85.9% success rate. Tower covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Brinker International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Denny’s with a $19.60 average price target, implying a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Waste Management (WM)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Goldstein from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Waste Management, with a price target of $133.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $136.15, close to its 52-week high of $136.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 100.0% success rate. Goldstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Republic Services, H&R Block, and Stride.

Waste Management has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $137.17, representing a 1.2% upside. In a report issued on April 26, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

