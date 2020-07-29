Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Boyd Gaming (BYD) and CH Robinson (CHRW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Boyd Gaming (BYD) and CH Robinson (CHRW).

Boyd Gaming (BYD)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli reiterated a Buy rating on Boyd Gaming today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 55.8% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Boyd Gaming with a $25.88 average price target, which is a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

CH Robinson (CHRW)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on CH Robinson. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $87.15, close to its 52-week high of $91.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 58.0% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fleetcor Technologies, Service International, and Target Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CH Robinson with a $77.22 average price target.

