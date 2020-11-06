Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Booking Holdings (BKNG), Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Booking Holdings (BKNG), Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN).

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

UBS analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Hold rating on Booking Holdings today and set a price target of $1840.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1781.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sheridan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 74.7% success rate. Sheridan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Booking Holdings with a $1973.39 average price target, implying a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1750.00 price target.

Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

In a report released today, Steven Wald from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Fleetcor Technologies, with a price target of $267.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $231.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Wald is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Wald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Paychex, and WEX.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fleetcor Technologies with a $274.80 average price target, which is a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Buy rating on Wynn Resorts today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $80.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 60.6% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Caesars Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wynn Resorts with a $93.27 average price target, implying a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

