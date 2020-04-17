Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), Chipotle (CMG) and Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), Chipotle (CMG) and Scorpio Bulkers (SALT).

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

In a report released today, Christopher Horvers from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Bed Bath & Beyond, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.94, close to its 52-week low of $3.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Horvers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 63.3% success rate. Horvers covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, O’Reilly Auto, and Ulta Beauty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bed Bath & Beyond is a Hold with an average price target of $7.65, which is a 38.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Credit Suisse also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Chipotle (CMG)

Argus Research analyst John Staszak maintained a Buy rating on Chipotle today and set a price target of $1000.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $818.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Staszak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 54.5% success rate. Staszak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chipotle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $849.78, a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $850.00 price target.

Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Scorpio Bulkers today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.87, close to its 52-week low of $16.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.4% and a 37.9% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, Nordic American Tanker, and Dynagas LNG Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Scorpio Bulkers is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.75, representing a -39.7% downside. In a report issued on April 11, Cleaves Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

