Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT), L Brands (LB) and Knight Transportation (KNX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT), L Brands (LB) and Knight Transportation (KNX).

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)

Evercore ISI analyst Duane Pfennigwerth maintained a Hold rating on Allegiant Travel Company today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $163.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Pfennigwerth is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 57.1% success rate. Pfennigwerth covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Southwest Airlines, Ryanair Holdings, and JetBlue Airways.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allegiant Travel Company with a $189.67 average price target.

L Brands (LB)

In a report released today, Omar Saad from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on L Brands, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Saad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 60.0% success rate. Saad covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, TJX Companies, and Ralph Lauren.

Currently, the analyst consensus on L Brands is a Hold with an average price target of $21.32, representing a -7.3% downside. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Knight Transportation (KNX)

In a report released today, Todd Fowler from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Knight Transportation, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.45, close to its 52-week high of $39.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Fowler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 65.1% success rate. Fowler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Old Dominion Freight, Hub Group, and FedEx.

Knight Transportation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.50, a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

