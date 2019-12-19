Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: ABM Industries (ABM), AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) and Macy’s (M)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on ABM Industries (ABM), AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) and Macy’s (M).

ABM Industries (ABM)

In a report released today, Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on ABM Industries, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is ranked #564 out of 5762 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ABM Industries with a $45.00 average price target.

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

In a report released today, Bill Sutherland from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on AMN Healthcare Services, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Sutherland is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 53.3% success rate. Sutherland covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthcare Services, Huron Consulting, and Select Medical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AMN Healthcare Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.00.

Macy’s (M)

In a report released today, Kimberly Greenberger from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Macy’s, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.23, close to its 52-week low of $14.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 66.9% success rate. Greenberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Urban Outfitters, and Capri Holdings.

Macy’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $14.67, implying a -10.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $12.00 price target.

