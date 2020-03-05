Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Abercrombie Fitch (ANF) and GP Strategies (GPX)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Abercrombie Fitch (ANF) and GP Strategies (GPX).

Abercrombie Fitch (ANF)

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Abercrombie Fitch, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.83, close to its 52-week low of $12.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.0% and a 36.5% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Abercrombie Fitch has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.83, a 32.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

GP Strategies (GPX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins maintained a Buy rating on GP Strategies today and set a price target of $19.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -12.5% and a 30.6% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GP Strategies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.50.

