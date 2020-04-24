Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These NA Companies: Hudbay Minerals (HBM) and Canfor (OtherCFPZF)

Companies in the NA sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hudbay Minerals (HBM) and Canfor (CFPZF).

Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

In a report released today, Oscar Cabrera from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Hudbay Minerals, with a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabrera ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -19.4% and a 25.8% success rate. Cabrera covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hudbay Minerals with a $3.47 average price target.

Canfor (CFPZF)

In a report released today, Daryl Swetlishoff from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Canfor, with a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Swetlishoff has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -30.4% and a 12.2% success rate. Swetlishoff covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Interfor, and Norbord.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canfor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.92, which is an 89.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

