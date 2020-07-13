Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Torex Gold Resources (OtherTORXF) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Torex Gold Resources (TORXF) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR).

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Hold rating on Wheaton Precious Metals today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.95, close to its 52-week high of $47.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 60.0% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Kirkland Lake Gold, Newmont Mining, and Eldorado Gold.

Wheaton Precious Metals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.05.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Torex Gold Resources (TORXF)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mihaljevic maintained a Buy rating on Torex Gold Resources today and set a price target of C$29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.31, close to its 52-week high of $17.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 64.6% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Pan American Silver, and SilverCrest Metals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Torex Gold Resources with a $21.72 average price target, representing a 31.1% upside. In a report issued on July 9, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$30.50 price target.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

RBC Capital analyst Melissa Oliphant maintained a Buy rating on Osisko Gold Royalties today and set a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.76.

Oliphant has an average return of 2.6% when recommending Osisko Gold Royalties.

According to TipRanks.com, Oliphant is ranked #1607 out of 6767 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Osisko Gold Royalties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.68.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.