Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Aurora Cannabis (ACB) and Marathon Gold (OtherMGDPF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Aurora Cannabis (ACB) and Marathon Gold (MGDPF).

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

In a report released today, Fahad Tariq from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Wheaton Precious Metals, with a price target of C$74.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Tariq is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 69.4% success rate. Tariq covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hudbay Minerals, Lundin Mining, and Kinross Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wheaton Precious Metals with a $56.20 average price target, which is a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

In a report released today, Vivien Azer from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Aurora Cannabis, with a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.35, close to its 52-week low of $3.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Azer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 61.7% success rate. Azer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Japan Tobacco, and Boston Beer.

Aurora Cannabis has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.88, which is a -18.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Cantor Fitzgerald also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$7.00 price target.

Marathon Gold (MGDPF)

Raymond James analyst Craig Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Marathon Gold today and set a price target of C$2.85. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.81, close to its 52-week high of $2.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 60.0% success rate. Stanley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as SilverCrest Metals, Teranga Gold, and Roxgold.

Marathon Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.60, a 38.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.75 price target.

