Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Wacker Chemie AG (OtherWKCMF) and LANXESS (OtherLNXSF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) and LANXESS (LNXSF).

Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF)

Wacker Chemie AG received a Hold rating and a EUR130.00 price target from Independent Research analyst Sven Diermeier today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $151.08, close to its 52-week high of $155.35.

Diermeier has an average return of 12.9% when recommending Wacker Chemie AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Diermeier is ranked #3620 out of 7455 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wacker Chemie AG with a $147.72 average price target.

LANXESS (LNXSF)

Baader Bank analyst Markus Mayer maintained a Buy rating on LANXESS today and set a price target of EUR75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $73.56.

Mayer has an average return of 17.2% when recommending LANXESS.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayer is ranked #1084 out of 7455 analysts.

LANXESS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.42, a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR71.00 price target.

