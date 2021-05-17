Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Vireo Health International (OtherVREOF) and Trevali Mining (OtherTREVF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Vireo Health International (VREOF) and Trevali Mining (TREVF).

Vireo Health International (VREOF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Buy rating on Vireo Health International on May 14 and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 56.5% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Acreage Holdings Inc Class D, Harvest Health & Recreation, and Green Thumb Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vireo Health International with a $3.30 average price target.

Trevali Mining (TREVF)

In a report issued on May 14, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity upgraded Trevali Mining to Hold, with a price target of C$0.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.20, close to its 52-week high of $0.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.3% and a 59.2% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Trevali Mining with a $0.21 average price target.

