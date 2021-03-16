Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Sundial Growers (SNDL) and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Sundial Growers (SNDL) and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL).

Sundial Growers (SNDL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Shaan Mir maintained a Hold rating on Sundial Growers yesterday and set a price target of $0.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Mir is ranked #5195 out of 7379 analysts.

Sundial Growers has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $0.79, representing a -44.8% downside. In a report issued on March 10, Cantor Fitzgerald also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.15 price target.

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

In a report released yesterday, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Kirkland Lake Gold, with a price target of C$70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.72.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 60.1% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kirkland Lake Gold with a $53.19 average price target, a 52.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

