Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Royal Gold (RGLD) and Revival Gold (OtherRVLGF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Royal Gold (RGLD) and Revival Gold (RVLGF).

Royal Gold (RGLD)

In a report issued on July 8, Jackie Przybylowski from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Royal Gold, with a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $127.63, close to its 52-week high of $139.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Przybylowski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 40.5% success rate. Przybylowski covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Royal Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $124.00.

Revival Gold (RVLGF)

In a report issued on July 8, Gabriel Gonzalez CFA from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Revival Gold, with a price target of C$1.80. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.86, close to its 52-week high of $0.98.

CFA has an average return of 95.9% when recommending Revival Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #1230 out of 6767 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Revival Gold with a $1.05 average price target.

